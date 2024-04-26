Trend Furniture’s Generous Donation Transforms San Angelo VFW Post 1815 Headquarters

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo’s VFW hall has some new couches and other furniture tonight thanks to a San Angelo locally operated company. Furniture to help local veterans with their renovations on the local V-F-W post-1815 headquarters.

John Wojtkun San Angelo VFW 1815 post commander, says “Combat or not, come out to the VFW come visit us come see what trend furniture gave us, not me, us This is your facility so come on out and join us, and bring your family.”

San Angelo’s V-F-W hall on Browning Street near downtown is one of the oldest V-F-W posts in the state of Texas.

