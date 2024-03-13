Trend to ease housing shortage: Make it easier to build individual units on already developed lots

Affordable housing continues to be a big problem all over our area.

One solution that’s picking up steam involves some pretty small buildings.

They’re called Accessory Dwelling Units but are also referred to as In-law Suites and Granny Flats.

These are usually stand-alone structures that sit on the same lot as an existing home.

Now many communities are changing zoning laws so they’re easier to build.

Tina Lampropoulos is planning on converting her Roslindale garage into a new home for her aging father who currently lives alone in Arizona.

The goal is to get him closer to his family for a reasonable price.

“When we started looking at what our options were, there really weren’t any options for us. So really having something on our property just seemed like the ideal option.”

Getting the go-ahead to build an ADU can be a zoning nightmare in some communities.

“It’s been a little confusing, I’ll be honest,” said Lampropoulos. “And it’s been a long process. I mean we started this process in July of last year, so it’s taken a while.”

The architect on her project, Micheal Chavez, Principal and Co-Founder of Social Impact Collective, said there’s a lot of interest in ADUs across the state.

“A lot of them are about intergenerational living. It’s about bringing mom or dad back home, or maybe it’s a kid coming out of college who needs a place to stay while they figure out what they’re going to do next.”

Creating more affordable housing options prompted the city of Worcester to change its zoning laws to allow ADUs by right, meaning homeowners don’t need to seek special approval to build one.

Worcester’s Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn explained “What we’ve done is created the framework where you can go in, pull a building permit if you meet some basic dimensional requirements, size limitations, and really just get going on constructing that unit.”

He says it only took three months to draw up the ordinance and get it passed.

“I think everybody in the community really realized that this was an important tool as part of that bigger strategy of not only increasing housing production but also increasing new housing options for people based on what their living situations might be.”

Advocates for this type of housing refer to it as “Gentle Density” because it’s not a large complex requiring the addition of a lot of new infrastructure like roads and power lines.

“This isn’t like a big apartment building that really changes the character of that neighborhood and creates this entirely new typology of housing in that neighborhood,” added Dunn.

A bill filed on Beacon Hill called the Affordable Homes Act includes a provision to allow ADUs to be built by right across the state.

Lily Linke, an advocate for affordable housing with CHAPA says lower costs associated with creating ADUs are part of their appeal.

“These ADUs are 600-1000 square feet so the cost of construction is much lower.”

Linke says another benefit is these units tie into existing sewer or septic lines and don’t require any additional municipal services.

“The trash truck is going to come either way.”

For Lampropoulos, this is a chance to create a situation that works for her family.

“It’s a known quantity as opposed to when he’s so far away and I just don’t know what’s going on. I worry with him just getting older.”

We asked the Greater Boston Real Estate Board about the growing interest in ADUs and in a statement, CEO Greg Vasil said:

“Easing restrictions around the creation of accessory dwelling units is one small but pivotal step Massachusetts can take to address the housing crisis. By allowing these small apartments to be built in places that can accommodate them, Massachusetts can provide more people with an affordable place to live. When California legalized ADUs, the state saw an increase in housing production; it’s clear from the research that Massachusetts will see the same once the state passes this commonsense approach to the housing shortage.”

Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Boston Planning and Development Agency will outline a new zoning initiative which will allow ADUs by right in every neighborhood.

Pre-registration is required.

