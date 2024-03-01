Trench collapse leaves worker dead at Iowa construction site

DUBUQUE — A worker died Friday when he became buried after a trench collapsed at an Iowa construction site.

The accident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment building construction site in Dubuque. Firefighters arrived to find the victim's co-workers trying to dig through as much as 8 feet of soil, the fire department said in a news release. Rescuers recovered the worker's body at 9:46 a.m.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dubuque construction site trench collapse kills worker