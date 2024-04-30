‘Tremendous loss’: Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr. killed in Charlotte shooting

The deputy U.S. marshal killed in Monday’s Charlotte shooting where four law enforcement officers died and four more wounded has been identified as Thomas M. “Tommy” Weeks Jr. of Mooresville.

Weeks, 48, leaves a wife and four children, Ronald Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, said at a news conference Tuesday in Charlotte.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal agency. Weeks was supporting the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, which was trying to serve a warrant Monday when officers were fired upon, officials said in a statement. The task force is made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Deputy U.S. Marshal One of Four officers killed serving arrest warrant in Charlotte, NChttps://t.co/JjDGCCCLS7 — U.S. Marshals Service (@USMarshalsHQ) April 30, 2024

Authorities have not said what role Weeks had Monday as part of the task force.

The three others who died were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Joshua Eyer, and Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott from the Department of Adult Correction, officials said.

Davis said Weeks and the others killed were courageous and brave.

“They are truly America’s finest,” Davis said.

Davis said the marshals service is hurting.

“Losing a deputy is like losing a family member,” he said.

Weeks was a 13-year veteran of the marshals service, and had been in Charlotte since 2014, according to a written statement from the marshals service. He started with the service in 2011 in Washington, D.C. superior court, the marshals service said. Before that, Weeks spent eight years with the federal Customs and Border Protection agency, officials said.

Weeks was known to judges and others throughout the Western District of North Carolina court system as dedicated to the job, who did it willingly and with care, Davis said.

Courts in the district shut down for a short time Tuesday to honor Weeks, Davis said.

Western District of North Carolina Chief Judge Robert Conrad said of Weeks: “No matter what task you gave him, he did it with a smile,” Davis relayed at the news conference.

Davis said Weeks was a “deputy’s deputy.”

Co-workers knew Weeks as “Tommy” or T.W,” said Terry J. Burgin, head of the marshals service for the Western District of North Carolina at the news conference. Weeks was a member of his team and they served together for years, Burgin said.

The marshals service provides security at federal courthouses, as well as other law enforcement functions including witness safety, fugitive recovery, and tactical operations, according to its website.

There are more than 3,800 Deputy U.S. Marshals across the country, the service said.

