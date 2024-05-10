Trees and Power Lines Downed After Possible Tornado in Tallahassee

Storms consistent with tornado activity caused damage in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday morning, May 10, downing power lines, trees, and damaging buildings and vehicles, local media reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it was “too soon” to determine whether a tornado or winds were responsible, but had earlier indicated that radar information was consistent with tornadoes.

The City of Tallahassee said over 66,000 people were without power due to severe damage to transmission lines and substations.

Footage filmed by Eljin Rhymes showed damage to a number of power lines and downed trees along a suburban road.

The NWS said a band of convection from the Florida Panhandle could still bring winds, lightning, and heavy rain through Friday afternoon. Credit: Eljin Rhymes via Storyful

Video Transcript

