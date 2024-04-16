Tree falls in Wilkinsburg, causing temporary power outage

Power was temporarily out for some Wilkinsburg residents early Tuesday morning after a tree fell onto utility wires.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Princeton Boulevard.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the tree, which pulled down wires and landed on a car.

Power was out for about 12 customers, but it has since been restored, according to Duquesne Light.

