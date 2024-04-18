Tree collapses, nearly misses two dads sitting in backyard: 'We almost died'
While two fathers were sitting outside, they began hearing a tree begin to crack and acted fast.
While two fathers were sitting outside, they began hearing a tree begin to crack and acted fast.
Let’s say you’re a founder who started a company that’s based on a breakthrough technology that can make hydrogen cheaper and faster than anyone else — so much faster and cheaper that you sailed through your first several rounds of fundraising, bringing in tens of millions of dollars to prove it works. Climate nonprofit Prime Coalition is hoping to bridge the valley with a new program, Trellis Climate. Prime Coalition has long taken a different tack to climate finance compared to its for-profit brethren.
Google has terminated the employment of 28 staff following a prolonged sit-in protest at the company's Sunnyvale and New York offices. The employees were protesting against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract inked by Google and Amazon with the Israeli government and its military three years ago. The controversial project, which reportedly also provides Israel with the full suite of Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, allegedly has strict contractual stipulations that prevent Google and Amazon from bowing to boycott pressure.
The United Arab Emirates witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years this week, triggering massive flooding that swept away cars, caused flights to be canceled and left multiple people dead.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
O.J. Simpson died last week after a battle with cancer.
Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.
The app is like a combination of Twitter and Clubhouse. Built by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder exec Brian Norgard, Airchat takes a refreshingly intimate approach to social media. There are people I’ve known online for years, and only after following each other on AirChat did I realize I’d never heard their actual voices.
"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."
Sony has bestowed the Bravia Theater name upon all of its home audio gear, starting with two soundbars, a four-speaker system and a neckband speaker.
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
TikTok owner ByteDance is facing fresh questions about its compliance with the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), an online governance and content moderation framework that puts a legal obligation on larger platforms to mitigate systemic risks in areas like youth mental health. This is a version of the video sharing app which recently launched ("test launched", per TikTok) in France and Spain -- letting users over 18 years old there earn points for certain in-app activities, such as liking content or following new creators. TikTok says these points can be redeemed for gift cards or "coins" that can be gifted to creators.
The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring trim is set to receive some updates that will help it perform better in cold weather, charge faster, yet keep its EPA range estimate of a whopping 516 miles.
The stories you need to start your day: Mayorkas’s impeachment trial, Travis Kelce’s new game show and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
This viral insulated bottle has a push-to-open lid and some colors are on sale for as low as $23.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
Ooni's largest pizza oven yet can accommodate a 20-inch pie. It also offers dual-zone cooking, upgraded gas burners and Bluetooth connectivity.
Insta360's new action camera improves on 2022's X3 in every way, with substantial battery improvements, higher-resolution video and even more tricks.