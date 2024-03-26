Treasurer's office relocated in Bluefield, Va.

Mar. 26—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new location, new hours and a new treasurer are all part of the changes taking place at the town of Bluefield, Va. Treasurer's Office.

The treasurer's office was once located in a small building near the Bluefield Monument Compan y in downtown Bluefield, Va., said Town Clerk Lori Stacy. This structure, a former bank, had a drive-through window, but the structure itself did not have a lot of space.

The treasurer's office has been moved to the Bluefield, Va. Town Hall at 112 Huffard Drive near Graham Middle School.

"We're glad that we have everything in one place now," Stacy said. "We're kind of your one-stop shop now."

This new treasurer office's hours will change on April 17, she added. Starting on that date, the treasurer's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the new town hall location.

"It is just a great way to have everybody here in our building and be more of a team," Stacy said of the treasurer's office moving to town hall. "We won't have to worry about utilities or upkeep of an additional building."

The new treasurer's location at town hall will also have a drop box where bills can be left after office hours. It will be checked daily, she said.

Citizens of Bluefield, Va. can still pay bills owed to the town at the National Bank locations on Leatherwood Lane in the Westgate area and on Virginia Avenue in downtown Bluefield, Va., Stacy said.

"We have a wonderful relationship with the bank," she said.

A new town treasurer, Vicki Quesenberry, has succeeded former Treasurer James Hampton, who has retired, Stacy said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

