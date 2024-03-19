Treasured items of late Holland pastor donated to Kalamazoo Black History Museum

KALAMAZOO — A treasured Howard Miller grandfather clock and the Bible of a respected civil rights activist and minister have been donated to the Kalamazoo Black History Museum for an upcoming section on Civil Rights.

The family of Rev. Donald Buteyn made the donation to the museum. The section is expected to open in 2026.

Buteyn, originally from Wisconsin, was a graduate of Hope College and Western Theological Seminary. He was a pastor at several churches in Michigan before moving to California in 1964.

Buteyn retired as interim pastor of missions at Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Church in California in 2005. He then returned to Holland, where he died at age 91 in 2015.

Buteyn was known for his commitment to social justice and civil rights activism, along with advocacy for the poor and oppressed, according to a release.

His stepson, Rev. Mark Rich, is co-pastor at Embody Christ Fellowship Church in Holland. He said the donation is a testament to his stepfather's life’s work.

"(His) unwavering commitment to civil rights activism and his deep faith were inseparable,” Rich wrote. “He believed that the gospel is a powerful force for change and transformation, and he worked tirelessly to promote equality and justice for all."

