Treasure Coast events: Blue Angels at Vero Beach Air Show, then NASA Starliner rocket launch

Looking for things to do on the Treasure Coast? See (and hear) the U.S. Navy Blue Angels roar at the 2024 Vero Beach Air Show this weekend, then stick around to see NASA's Starliner rocket launch lift off.

The Blue Angels have been performing at the Vero Beach Air Show since 2014 — except for 2016 and 2020 — drawing thousands to the weekend-long event (the air show runs every two years). They're joined this year by the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo team and a lineup of civilian acrobatic performers.

Those on the Treasure Coast may have heard the Blue Angels "practicing" for the air show. As the uber-talented pilots perform, NASA's preparing for its much anticipated Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test launch from the Space Coast.

Boeing's maiden crewed flight, which means astronauts on board, is scheduled next week. Boeing is preparing to launch its Starliner capsule on its first crewed mission as soon as 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. And the Treasure Coast may get a peek at the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifting off into the sky.

Flying this commercial crew mission are Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, both Navy test pilots. They have each flown in space twice (more info about them below).

Can you see a rocket launch liftoff from Cape Canaveral all the way in Sebastian, Vero Beach, or even up to Fort Pierce? Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes.

Here's what to know about the Blue Angels, Vero Beach Air Show and places to watch NASA's Boeing Starliner rocket launch from Indian River County to Martin County.

When is the 2024 Vero Beach Air Show?

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. EST Friday, May 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5

Where: Vero Beach Regional Airport, 3400 Cherokee Drive, Vero Beach

Cost: Tickets are $25 for general admission for Friday, $50 general admission for Saturday and Sunday, $20 for veterans and military Saturday and Sunday, and free for children ages 12 and younger. Parking is free.

Online: Website, Facebook

What is 'The Blue Angels' movie?

"The Blue Angels" documentary, made for IMAX, takes the audience into the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels flying. The film will be in IMAX theaters May 17-23 and then will begin streaming May 23 on Prime Video.

What is Boeing's Starliner?

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore pose for the Starliner CFT crew portrait.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will transport NASA astronauts. The company calls it the Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner, or simply “Starliner." Set to launch no earlier than May 6, 2024, it will make history as the first spacecraft to ferry humans from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral. The launch pad has been the site for historic missions beginning with the Titan rockets in 1965 and including the New Horizons deep space probe, the Voyager spacecraft, and even the Curiosity Mars rover.

Starliner will be launched with the help of a United Launch Alliance (a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin) Atlas V rocket. The Atlas V rocket has launched from the site since 2002, but this will be the first time it carries astronauts to space.

What launches from where? Years after space shuttle retirement, Florida chases nearly 70 launches a year

Who are the NASA astronauts flying into space for Starliner launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida?

The two NASA astronauts flying this commercial crew mission are Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams. Both are Navy test pilots. They have each flown in space twice and both bring a wide variety of experiences to the flight.

Williams was originally a helicopter test pilot before switching to flying jets. She's preparing to fly to space for the third time, as the crew test flight pilot.

This will be Wilmore's third spaceflight as well. Before becoming a NASA astronaut, Wilmore was a U.S. Navy captain, fighter pilot, and test pilot, accumulating more than 8,000 hours of flight time. Wilmore flew the FA-18 Hornet and T-45 Goshawk, playing a role in missions during Operation Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Southern Watch.

Is there a rocket launch in Florida today? Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month of May, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

Monday, May 6: NASA’s Boeing Starliner crewed flight test

Mission: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will fly aboard a Boeing Starliner spacecraft and a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station.

Launch: 10:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, 2024

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts at 6:30 p.m. at floridatoday.com/space

How to watch NASA Starliner rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, online

Tune in to floridatoday.com/space for USA TODAY Network's Space Team live coverage and updates on the Boeing Starliner rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday, May 6, 2024. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

In Florida, we can best see this historic moment in person if you're anywhere on the Space Coast (Brevard County) or certain spots in the First Coast or Fun Coast (Volusia County) or the Treasure Coast (Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County). Pro tip: If you do watch it in person, get to your viewing destination early and prepare to stay later after the launch because of heavy traffic.

Where can I see a Florida rocket launch in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions.

People should make sure not to block traffic, rights of way on bridges and follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots, from closest to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center to farthest:

• Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

• Blue Heron Beach, 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

• Frederick Douglass Memorial Park, 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Dollman Park Beachside, 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Herman's Bay Beach, 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• John Brooks Park Beachside, 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Middle Cove Beach, 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

• Pepper Park Beachside, 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce

• Walton Rocks Beach, which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Waveland Beach, 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

Staff writer Laurie K. Blandford contributed to this report.

