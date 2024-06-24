Travis Posey, suspect in Fordyce Mad Butcher mass shooting, to go before judge Tuesday

FORDYCE, Ark. – The man suspected in the deadly mass shooting at a Fordyce grocery store will go in front of a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Travis Eugene Posey, 44, will have his first court appearance from the Ouachita County Detention Center at 1:30 p.m.

Fordyce community honors victims in Friday shooting, holds candlelight vigil

Posey, a resident of New Edinburg, is accused in the Friday shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store that left four people dead and eight others injured from gunfire.

Among those killed in the shooting were 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, 52-year-old Shirley Taylor and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

‘She was always a hero in my book’ Arkansas family finding peace after daughter is recognized for bravery during mass shooting

Two members of the Fordyce Police Department were also injured by gunfire, while a Stuttgart police officer at the scene was injured but not by gunfire. Posey was shot during an exchange with the responding police officers.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Sunday that Posey will face four counts of capital murder, as well as other pending charges, in connection with the deadly rampage.

‘It was just a completely random senseless act’, Arkansas State Police discuss deadly Fordyce mass shooting

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but as of Sunday state police said the possible motive behind it remained unclear, with ASP Colonel Mike Hagar calling it “just a completely random senseless act.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.