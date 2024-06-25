Who is Travis Posey? Look into the Fordyce mass shooting suspect’s background

FORDYCE, Ark. – Some of the biggest questions following the mass shooting in Fordyce that killed four people and injured 10 others have been “Why do this?” and “What’s the motive?”

In an effort to try and determine the shooting’s cause, KARK 4 News dove into the past of Travis Eugene Posey, the man facing charges in the deadly incident.

Posey goes by Joey to most who know him in his hometown of New Edinburg, 12 miles southeast of Fordyce. He has a trucking business, and a tree service is listed in his name.

Former classmates of Posey said he went to the New Edinburg and Kingsland High School post-consolidation. Posey’s LinkedIn page states he went to the University of Arkansas – Monticello at the turn of the century and got a master’s in forestry resources.

As far as earlier brushes with the law, though, the Arkansas State Police said Sunday that Posey’s criminal history is nearly nonexistent.

An article from the New York-based news site NNY360.com from 2011 claims that when he was working as a trucker, Posey had a gun confiscated from him when he arrived at the gates of Fort Drum, a military installation in upstate New York.

The article reported Posey was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in Town of LeRay Court.

That slight infraction is a far cry from the horrific actions Posey is accused of committing Friday.

Norma McCoy said when Posey removed a tree from her yard, she “couldn’t have asked for a nicer guy.” Hearing he was the gunman stunned her.

“Heartbreaking,” McCoy said of the revelation. “I said, ‘I can’t believe it.’”

McCoy and her neighbor Patricia Huddleston both know Posey’s family as well and said they don’t think the motive will ever be known. McCoy fears Posey may have “snapped,” while Huddleston said the devil got him.

“If that’s the way he felt, he should have shot his own self,” Huddleston asserted. “He should have took his own life instead of someone else’s.”

Records from the bankruptcy court for the Eastern District of Arkansas shows Posey filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2010. His father passed away in 2021, but his other family are still very involved in his life.

KARK 4 News went to Posey’s address in an effort to speak with someone about Friday’s shooting. Those on the property said they did not wish to speak, asking crews to leave their property upon meeting.

McCoy said that even with the grief she feels for those killed and injured in the shooting, she also has feelings for the family of the man accused of the heinous act.

“That mother of Joey and the sisters, cause they are going through their mind (asking), ‘What could I have done? What was going on that I didn’t see?’” she said. “So that’s going to be hard for them. We’ve got to let them know ‘Hey, you’re not to blame. We’re behind you. You have our prayers and our support.’”

