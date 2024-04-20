Travis County judge appoints prosecuting attorney in petition to remove District Attorney José Garza

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County judge issued an order Friday appointing a prosecuting attorney to represent the state in a petition to remove Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

In the order, Judge Dip Waldrip appointed the Office of the Bell County Attorney and the Honorable Jim Nichols to represent the state.

After reviewing and investigating the matter, the prosecuting attorney will possess full authority to proceed in litigation as he deems appropriate.

KXAN reached out to the district attorney’s office. We will update this if a statement is received.

