Travis County jail inmate dies in custody; investigation into death ongoing

An inmate's death at the Travis County Jail is being investigated, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Travis County sheriff's office.

Jeffrey Pope, 30, was booked into the jail on Feb. 21 and charged with assault of a family member. He was found unresponsive in his unit shortly before 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were attempted by jail employees and were continued by Austin-Travis County EMS, after which he was taken to a hospital. Pope died there on Friday morning, the statement said.

Court records show Pope was being held on $10,000 bail and was scheduled to have his first hearing on April 8.

Multiple agencies are investigating Pope's death, including the sheriff's internal affairs unit, the criminal investigations division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County medical examiner’s office. The autopsy's final report is pending.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis County inmate dies in custody; death investigation ongoing