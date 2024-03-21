Travis County to hold 6th Expunction Expo to help residents clear old criminal records

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County announced it would hold its 6th Travis County Expunction Expo on April 27.

Community members are now able to apply and prequalify for the expo, according to the county. Applications are open until April 5 and are available in both English and Español.

“The online portal to apply for the Expunction Expo is open for individuals with prior arrests in Travis County. These cases may include instances in which someone was never charged or indicted or, in some cases, if a criminal charge was dismissed or a person was acquitted, pardoned, or completed a diversion program. Their cases may still appear on a person’s criminal background check without an expunction,” the county said.

The expo is a collaboration between Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, and Travis County District Clerk Velva L. Price.

“Residents who successfully complete the expunction process to clear their criminal records improve their access to jobs, financial assistance for higher education, and housing,” the county said.

According to the county, applicants that may qualify for an expunction include:

You were arrested in Travis County, but a charge was never filed or was no billed by the grand jury;

You have a criminal charge that a judge dismissed;

You successfully completed a Diversion Program, such as Pretrial Diversion, Drug Court, etc.

You were acquitted on your charge by a judge or jury (usually by a finding of “Not Guilty”), or appellate court; or

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Governor of Texas or the President of the United States.

Applicants who do not qualify for an expunction include:

Your case is still pending;

You were convicted in the case you want to be expunged or erased even if you just paid a fine (convictions on other cases do not prevent expunction); or

You were placed on probation, community supervision, or deferred adjudication for any felony or Class A or B misdemeanor you want to be expunged, even if your case was later dismissed (Class C deferred prosecution is the only exception).

