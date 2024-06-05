Travis County grand jury indicts man accused of killing two people in SXSW hit-and-run

A grand jury in Travis County returned three indictments on Monday, including two murder charges, against the man accused of killing two pedestrians with his car while intoxicated during South by Southwest.

In two of the indictments, court records show Tyrone Thompson, 23, faces four counts for each of the killings of 26-year-old Cody Shelton and 34-year-old William Dunham on March 12: murder, intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and collision involving death, all of which are felonies.

Shelton died at the scene, and Dunham was taken to a hospital, where he died weeks later.

A grand jury also indicted Thompson on an obstruction or retaliation charge, a third-degree felony. Police said he got into a physical struggle with first responders during his arrest and with jail staff after he was taken into custody.

In addition to these charges, Thompson faces three more felony charges that he has not been indicted for at this time, court records show, along with three misdemeanors.

“The Travis County District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a press release sent Wednesday. “In this case, a group of independent Travis County community members heard the evidence and law and decided there was probable cause to believe Mr. Thompson's conduct was unlawful.”

Thompson's case will be tried in the 450th District Court, and he has a pretrial hearing set for July 18.

Thompson's lawyer did not return requests to comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Grand jury indicts man in deaths of two people in Austin during SXSW