Travis County free of drought for first time in more than 2 years. See Texas map

Central Texas' yearslong drought is over, with some caveats.

The U.S. Drought Monitor recorded drought-free conditions in Travis, Bastrop and Williamson counties, among others, for the first time in more than two years Thursday. Hays County, to the southwest of Travis County, is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Brad Pugh, a meteorologist and author at the drought monitor, said Texas is especially prone to the effects of La Niña, a weather pattern marked by dry conditions. However, effects of a recent El Niño pattern, which brings wetter conditions to the region, has contributed to the counties' freedom from drought.

The last time Travis County was free of drought was December 2021, Pugh said.

What parts of Texas are in a drought?

Though Travis County and surrounding areas may be drought-free, for now, southwest Texas is still reeling from the effects of severe and extreme droughts.

Travis County and surrounding areas show no drought as of June 6, 2024, for the first time in over two years.

San Antonio, for example, is experiencing severe drought conditions. Extreme droughts are fifth worst on a scale of six, with only exceptional droughts outpacing them.

Border cities like El Paso and Eagle Pass are also experiencing extreme droughts, and vast areas in between are under severe drought warnings, a step below extreme droughts.

Eastern, Northern and Central Texas regions are, by and large, drought-free, according to the monitor. Some drought conditions are present in the Texas Panhandle.

How long will Texas' drought last?

It's hard to say. The good news is that for the past one to three months, Travis County and nearby areas have been quite wet, Pugh said.

That's no cause for celebration, though. Travis County is right on the line between dry and wet, meaning drought conditions here could shift any moment.

"Because you're so close to drought, you're quite vulnerable to go back into drought in the near future," Pugh said.

