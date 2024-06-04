Travis County district attorney asks state court to overturn Daniel Perry pardon

The Travis County district attorney's office is asking a state court of appeals to reverse Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to pardon Daniel Perry last month for the 2020 killing of a Black Lives Matter protester.

"We will continue to use the legal process to fight for Garrett Foster, for his family and for his friends," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said during a Tuesday press conference. "We will be asking for the courts to intervene in order to restore the sanctity of the rule of law in this great state."

Garza said his office is filing a writ of memorandum with the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn Abbott's decision. The press conference came almost three weeks after Abbott pardoned Perry for his conviction in Garrett Foster's murder.

Sheila Foster, Garrett Foster's mother, and Whitney Mitchell, Garrett Foster's fiancée share a moment together during a press conference at the district attorney's office Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Garza's action Tuesday.

Perry was convicted by a Travis County jury last year. Less than 24 hours after his conviction, Abbott said he would pardon Perry if a recommendation came to him after conservative pundits urged him to do so.

In July 2020, Perry shot and killed Garrett Foster after Perry drove into the racial justice protest on Congress Avenue. Perry claimed that he had shot the protester, who was carrying an AK-47 rifle, in self-defense. During Perry’s trial last year, prosecutors argued that Perry had sought out confrontation.

Last week, 14 Democratic state attorneys general signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department of Justice to investigate whether Perry violated federal criminal civil rights laws.

José Garza, Travis County District Attorney, speaks during a press conference regarding Governor Greg Abbott's pardon of Daniel Perry.

Holly Taylor, director of public integrity and complex crimes for the district attorney's office, said the writ was filed on the grounds that Abbott, in pardoning Perry, had "exceeded his authority and violated the separation of powers doctrine," a principle established by the U.S. Constitution under which the three branches of government are kept separate.

In attendance on Tuesday was Sheila Foster, Garrett Foster's mother, who said the family will continue fighting "until we get justice for Garrett." Garrett Foster's fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, was also in attendance on Tuesday and could be seen crying throughout.

"My own child was killed on American soil for doing nothing but practicing his First and Second Amendment rights, and our governor just said that's OK," Sheila Foster said. "If we allow this, we are setting a precedent ... for any other governor who wants to overstep outside their role and undermine the justice system."

