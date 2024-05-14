Travis County commissioners get update on MoPac South project

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Planning work is continuing on the MoPac South project, which could relieve congestion on the roadway between Cesar Chavez Street and Slaughter Lane.

Project planning started over a decade ago, according to Travis County. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority shared updates on the project with county commissioners Tuesday.

MoPac South project map (Courtesy Travis County)

Study: MoPac South travel times could jump 42% by 2045

The environmental assessment process started in 2015 but was paused for a legal review, according to the county. The 8-mile project could add up to two express lanes in each direction between Cesar Chavez Street and Slaughter Lane.

Earlier this year, a CTRMA traffic forecast estimated peak travel times could increase between 30% and 42% by 2045.

According to CTRMA, drivers could spend up to 35 more minutes driving through the corridor by 2035 if the traffic congestion is not addressed.

James Bass, the CTRMA executive director, said it takes 17 minutes to drive the corridor during the evening rush hour. If express lanes are added, it would take general lane drivers the same time to drive it, and express lane drivers would only spend 8 minutes driving the corridor.

What’s next?

Bass said there are technical work group meetings planned in May and June to discuss parts of the project like utilities, schematic, air quality, water quality/quantity, cultural/historic resources, bike/pedestrian and parkland. Input would come from groups like Austin ISD, the city of Austin, Travis County, Austin Parks Foundation, Preservation Austin, Save Our Springs, the Wildflower Center and other organizations.

Bass said they plan to host another open house for public input in the fall. In 2025, a draft environmental assessment would be ready with another public hearing scheduled that year.

