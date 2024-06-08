Travis County assistant district attorney arrested, charged with aggravated assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County assistant district attorney was arrested Saturday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KXAN.

Joseph Frederick III, 51, was booked in the Travis County jail at 3:49 a.m. by the Austin Police Department, according to Travis County inmate records. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of 5 p.m., Frederick was still in jail custody.

Frederick currently works in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and received his Texas bar license in 2007, according to the State Bar of Texas.

KXAN reached out to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and they told us they will be reviewing the information of the case and do not have a comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

