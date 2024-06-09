Travis County Assistant DA arrested, charged with aggravated assault: records

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Travis County booking records.

The 51-year-old was booked into the Travis County jail at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday morning after some sort of incident overnight.

He remains behind bars on $10,000 bail.

The Travis County DA's office gave this statement on the arrest:

"Our office will be reviewing the information on the case and we do not have any further comment at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.