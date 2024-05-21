Travis County to address substandard roads for 1st time since 2017
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Design work will soon be underway to help repair some of the worst roads in Travis County.
Travis County Commissioners Court approved Tuesday a substandard roads improvement package that’ll address 44 road sections and 17.1 miles of substandard roads across the county. It marks the first county investment in upgrading dilapidated roadways since 2017.
Task members said $6.3 million previously allocated in the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget will go toward the improvements, as well as $15 million approved by county voters in the November 2023 bond election.
“It is going to be a very challenging process,” said Cynthia McDonald, Travis County’s county executive of transportation and natural resources. “Nonetheless, I think this is very doable.”
The list of roadways to be treated is broken down as follows:
Deer Creek package: 1.1 miles
Park Drive
Lake Park Drive
Creekwood Drive
Lake Ridgeview Circle
Glenview Circle
Westlake Drive
Parkwood Drive
Deer Creek II package: 1 mile
Deer Creek Skyview + Deer Creek Skyview (connector to adjacent)
Village Drive
Cardinal Hills area package: 1 mile
Scott Drive
Richerson Drive
Kinsey Court
Julie Lane
San Antonio (partial)
La Paloma area package: 2.94 miles
Dos Amigos Drive
Pecos Drive
Blanco Drive
Blanco Circle
Agua Frio Drive
Sierra Vista Drive
Individual road segments:
Lawrence Drive
Kellywood/Stormy Ridge Road
Hillmoore Drive
Summit Drive
Thomas Sinclair Boulevard
Gilbert Road
Grant Street
Century Street
Storm Drive (including Dexler and Scott)
Underhill Road
Readily acceptable roads: These roads haven’t yet been accepted by Travis County but due to their existing conditions, the county will “justify accepting them into the county road system,” per county documents.
Auger Lane
Skillet Cove
Noon Day Cove
Commissioners are also looking to update Chapter 384 of county code to remove cost-sharing requirements currently in place, which some task force members said could disproportionately impact which roads are serviced. That’ll kickstart a later code change process down the road.
