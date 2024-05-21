Travis County to address substandard roads for 1st time since 2017

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Design work will soon be underway to help repair some of the worst roads in Travis County.

Travis County Commissioners Court approved Tuesday a substandard roads improvement package that’ll address 44 road sections and 17.1 miles of substandard roads across the county. It marks the first county investment in upgrading dilapidated roadways since 2017.

Task members said $6.3 million previously allocated in the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget will go toward the improvements, as well as $15 million approved by county voters in the November 2023 bond election.

“It is going to be a very challenging process,” said Cynthia McDonald, Travis County’s county executive of transportation and natural resources. “Nonetheless, I think this is very doable.”

The list of roadways to be treated is broken down as follows:

Deer Creek package: 1.1 miles Park Drive Lake Park Drive Creekwood Drive Lake Ridgeview Circle Glenview Circle Westlake Drive Parkwood Drive

Deer Creek II package: 1 mile Deer Creek Skyview + Deer Creek Skyview (connector to adjacent) Village Drive

Cardinal Hills area package: 1 mile Scott Drive Richerson Drive Kinsey Court Julie Lane San Antonio (partial)

La Paloma area package: 2.94 miles Dos Amigos Drive Pecos Drive Blanco Drive Blanco Circle Agua Frio Drive Sierra Vista Drive

Individual road segments: Lawrence Drive Kellywood/Stormy Ridge Road Hillmoore Drive Summit Drive Thomas Sinclair Boulevard Gilbert Road Grant Street Century Street Storm Drive (including Dexler and Scott) Underhill Road

Readily acceptable roads: These roads haven’t yet been accepted by Travis County but due to their existing conditions, the county will “justify accepting them into the county road system,” per county documents. Auger Lane Skillet Cove Noon Day Cove



Commissioners are also looking to update Chapter 384 of county code to remove cost-sharing requirements currently in place, which some task force members said could disproportionately impact which roads are serviced. That’ll kickstart a later code change process down the road.

