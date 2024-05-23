Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? Here's what to expect at the gas pumps

Looking to travel this Memorial Day weekend?

Drivers should expect to pay similar prices at the pump as they did last Memorial Day weekend, which was about $3.21 per gallon, AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria told the News-Leader.

As of Tuesday, Missouri's statewide average for regular, unleaded fuel was $3.20, according to AAA. This is in comparison to an average of $3.05 per gallon in Greene County and $3.37 in Boone County. Trends showed gas prices to be lower in the western half of the state when compared to prices on the east half.

Prices are going down from earlier in the year, though. According to AAA, regular, unleaded fuel was $3.24 per gallon one week ago and $3.32 per gallon one month ago.

More: NWS: Chance of rain, storms daily through Memorial Day weekend in the Ozarks

Missouri was the seventh cheapest state to fuel up in on Tuesday, only beaten by Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to AAA. The country's average for regular, unleaded fuel was $3.59 on Tuesday.

More: Here's how to celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen heroes around Springfield

Chabarria recommended that folks looking to travel this weekend use AAA's TripTik software, which allows users to plan road trips and see where cheapest gas is along the way.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. She has more than five years of journalism experience covering everything from Ozarks history to Springfield’s LGBTQIA+ community. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here's what to expect of Missouri's Memorial Day weekend gas prices