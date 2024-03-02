Travelers warned of ‘snow globe effect’ in Colorado’s mountains

GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — Heavy snowfall and high winds are expected in the Colorado mountains this weekend, so travelers are warned to be extra safe on the roads.

Colorado transportation officials warned of the “snow globe effect,” when high winds combine with snowfall to create whiteout conditions. Meanwhile, all that fresh snow means heavier traffic along the Interstate 70 corridor too.

“The traffic forecast for the weekend itself looks very busy,” said Amber Shipley, with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Here’s what to know to stay safe during high-country travels.

Travel alert for Colorado’s mountains: How to stay safe

“Make sure you have your car stocked with water, some extra food, maybe some extra entertainment, because you might be sitting in your car a while,” Shipley said.

The transportation department is warning travelers to keep vehicle headlights turned on.

“You want to assure that your headlights are operable,” Shipley said. “You want to assure that you have those on, even if it’s daytime.”

How much snow is expected to fall this weekend?

Plus, be mindful of distance. It’s what you’ll cover to get to the slopes or some brewery in a mountain town, but it’s also what you should keep between you and other drivers on the road.

“You’ve got to allow enough space between yourself and the person in front of you, especially if you might not be able to see, not have that distance visibility that you normally would,” Shipley said.

Closer to the city and the Eastern Plains, there is not as much snow expected, but what does fall could make the roads an icy mess.

“Even if it’s just a little bit of snow, it’s going to melt, because we’ve had these unseasonably warm days. So it’s going to melt, then it will freeze over,” Shipley said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

Exercise caution no matter what roads you travel this weekend, but more than anything, exercise patience.

“In situations like this, it’s likely going to take much longer than you would like,” Shipley said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.