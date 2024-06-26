Travel rises by 5% at Harry Reid International Airport in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A recent report from Harry Reid International Airport indicated an uptick in travelers heading to Las Vegas despite the current financial strain for many.

“I know how to have fun on a dime, so I booked my rooms early in advance,” Marquita Newton from Dallas shared.

She is traveling on a budget and said Las Vegas is a place where she can enjoy herself without breaking the bank and others agree.

“We price out our vacations and this one was more affordable with plenty of things to do so it worked for us,” Ohio native, Cathy Johnson shared.

Harry Reid International Airport officials said more than five million travelers came through its doors last month. That’s over a 5% increase compared to 2023.

The Forresters visiting from Pennsylvania said it’s the range of affordable options that have families like theirs coming back for more.

“We know our budget and we know our price range,” Jason Forrester said.

“The Deuce Bus is super cheap to ride up and down the strip. $8 for a 24-hour pass and you don’t have to do a ton of walking so that was a great option for us,” he added.

Overall, travel at Harry Reid International Airport is up more than 2% for the entire year.

