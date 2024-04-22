Travel news: Breeze Airways adds Fort Myers as 'base of operations' starting in October

It's not like Breeze Airways wasn't already "all in" when it comes to serving travelers in Southwest Florida. But now the popular airline has increased its presence here in an even bigger way.

Breeze announced recently that it is making Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) its ninth base of operations nationally and third in Florida, starting October 1.

What is an airlines 'base of operations'?

According to a Breeze Airways press release, Breeze will now overnight aircraft, beginning with three aircraft, and the airport will be a crew base for pilots and flight attendants.

Did you know: More facts about Breeze Airways and RSW

Breeze’s first flight from Fort Myers was in June, 2022.

Breeze has flown more than160,000 guests in and out of RSW.

Breeze serves 19 destinations nonstop from RSW, including five new routes in the coming months.

Current destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW

Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Raleigh/Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; and Syracuse, NY nonstop.

Future destinations offered by Breeze Airways at RSW

Scheduled to start in October:

Manchester, NH (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2);

Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2);

Lansing, MI (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3);

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Seasonal, Thurs and Sun, starting October 3); and

Bangor, ME (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 5).

Where are Breeze Airways' other base of operations?

In Florida:

Orlando

Tampa

In the U.S.

Charleston, SC

Hartford, CT

New Orleans, LA

Norfolk, VA

Providence, RI

Provo, UT

