Travel jackpot! Breeze Airways adding four more routes from RSW in Fort Myers

Destination wish lists for people traveling to and from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers just got a little smaller thanks to Breeze Airways.

Breeze announced on Tuesday (March 26) it is adding four new routes from RSW. All four will begin service in October.

Here's what to know about Breeze Airlines' new RSW routes

These are the new routes being added from Fort Myers with twice weekly service are:

Stewart/Newburgh, New York: Seasonal. Wednesday and Saturday, starting Oct 2, one way from $89*)

Lansing, Michigan: Thursday and Sunday, starting Oct 3, one way from $89*)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania: Seasonal. Thursday and Sunday, starting Oct 3, one way from $89*)

Bangor, Maine: Seasonal. Wednesday and Saturday, starting Oct 5, one way from $99*)

Make sure to check the Breeze Airways website for more details, including fares, deadlines and any restrictions.

Did you know?

With the addition of these four destinations, Breeze Airways now serves Fort Myers with 19 nonstop destinations.

What are the destinations Breeze currently serves from Fort Myers?

Nonstop from Fort Myers to: Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Manchester, NH; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; Raleigh/Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; and Syracuse, NY.

What they are saying: New Breeze Airways destinations from Fort Myers

“We are very pleased that Breeze Airways has announced starting service in October to four markets not currently being served at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW),” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Flights between Fort Myers and Lansing, Michigan (LAN), Bangor, Maine (BGR), Stewart-Newburgh, New York (SWF) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP) will give visitors and residents more nonstop options.”

