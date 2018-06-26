In travel ban decision, Supreme Court shows judicial deference to presidency

In one of its most significant decisions of the year, the United States Supreme Court today upheld President Trump’s travel ban executive order, ending litigation that has spanned almost the entire Trump presidency and three versions of the executive order itself.

In a 5-to-4 vote along ideological lines, the high court reversed a lower court injunction blocking the order’s implementation, finding that the order both fell within the broad powers delegated to the presidency in immigration and national security matters and did not violate the Constitution’s prohibition on the establishment of a single religion. The travel ban has been widely criticized since it was first implemented, a week after Mr. Trump took office, as being an effort to legally implement his campaign promise of “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

In a fiery dissent read from the bench this morning, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused the majority of hypocrisy in how it defended the Constitution’s religion clauses and equated the court’s decision with its infamous Korematsu decision in 1944 declaring the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II constitutional – a decision the majority justices Tuesday took the historic step of expressly rejecting in their decision. Another dissent by Justice Stephen Breyer encouraged lower courts to examine how the Trump administration applies the executive order moving forward – in particular the case-by-case exemptions the order allows for – features that could lead to more litigation.

Ultimately, however, amid the maelstrom of litigation and controversial statements made by Trump and members of his administration on the motivations behind the executive order, the Supreme Court elected to defer to the significant authority given to presidents on immigration and national security issues.

“The presidency is an institution that is due certain respect and deference, which the court afforded it,” says Josh Blackman, an associate professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston.

“The court acknowledged that President Trump and candidate Trump said some pretty awful things about Muslims,” he adds. “But [it] said on balance, the president’s prerogatives in national security are so significant, that the court can’t disregard his justifications for the travel ban.”

LAW THAT ‘EXUDES DEFERENCE’

The Trump administration implemented the first version of the travel ban in the first month of his presidency. Even as the legal justifications for the travel ban executive order have been steadily refined with each version – the order just upheld by the high court, in particular, is based on a months-long global review by federal agencies of different countries’ immigrant vetting processes and information sharing – each version has been grounded in a specific section of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The section in question says the president can suspend the entry of any class of immigrants whenever it “would be detrimental to the national interest.”

That section, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, “exudes deference to the President in every clause.”

Calling the state of Hawaii’s (the plaintiffs in the case) interpretation of the president’s authority under the INA “cramped,” he added that “no Congress that wanted to confer on the President only a residual authority to address emergency situations would ever use language of the sort” in the law.

The Trump administration also provided a more detailed reasoning for its executive order than previous administrations have, Chief Justice Roberts added. While President Bill Clinton’s executive order suspending the entry of individuals from Sudan was only one sentence, and President Ronald Reagan’s executive order suspending the entry of immigrants from Cuba was five sentences, the third travel ban executive order, running 12 pages, “thoroughly describes the process, agency evaluations, and recommendations underlying the president’s chosen restrictions.”

The efforts the administration took with its global review was of particular significance, according to Clete Samson, a former prosecutor at the Department of Homeland Security’s special immigration court.