Travel alert: Traffic backup on I-77 southbound north of Fulton Drive following crash

Traffic along Interstate 77 southbound was backed up Monday morning following an accident near Fulton Drive NW in Canton.

CANTON ‒ Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 southbound between Belden Village Street NE and Fulton Drive NW today following a 6:30 a.m. crash.

Canton police and fire departments responded to the incident, and closed the two left lanes of the highway. Police said it appeared that there was a one-vehicle accident and there were no serious injuries.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up into Jackson Township.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 77 southbound in Canton