TRAVEL ALERT: Interstate-90 and State Route 18 lane closures for interchange improvements

Starting Monday evening interchange improvements to Interstate 90 (I-90) and State Route 18 (SR18) will lead to the closure of some eastbound and westbound lanes.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will be working on building a diverging diamond interchange and adding two lanes on SR18 between the interchange and Deep Creek.

Improvements are expected to occur through Friday morning and may cause travel delays.

Here is what will be affected:

Monday, June 3, to Tuesday, June 4 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Tuesday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 5 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Tuesday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 5 - 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.: Intermittent rolling slowdowns on westbound I-90 beginning at the 468th Avenue Southeast interchange (Exit 34)

Wednesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 6 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Wednesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 6 - 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.: Intermittent rolling slowdowns on eastbound I-90 beginning at the East Sunset Way/Highland Drive Northeast interchange (Exit 18)

Thursday, June 6 to Friday, June 7- 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

This project is projected to be completed by 2025. More information can be found on the WSDOT website.