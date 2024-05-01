Trauma surgeons save Statesville officer wounded in Charlotte shooting, chief says

Trauma surgeons saved a Statesville police officer who was shot in his upper torso during Monday’s fatal attack on officers in east Charlotte, Statesville Police Chief David Onley said.

Eight officers were shot outside a home on Galway Drive where they went to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr., police officials said. Four of the officers died. Another officer suffered a broken leg.

Hughes fired at least 100 rounds from a high-powered rifle at the officers from a second-floor room, police said. Hughes died during the exchange of gunfire.

Statesville Cpl. Casey Hoover was shot in an area unprotected by his bulletproof vest, Onley said on Facebook Tuesday.

Hoover underwent surgery at a level one trauma center in Charlotte and was listed in stable condition this week, Onley said, without identifying the center. The eight-year veteran of the Statesville Police Department “is expected to make a full recovery,” the chief said.

Hoover was helping serve the warrant Monday as a two-year member of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Onley said. Hoover “exemplifies the bravery and resilience of our law enforcement community,” the chief said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic incident that occurred in Charlotte,” Onley said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the U.S. Marshals Service, the N.C. State Department of Adult Corrections and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their loss of four fallen law enforcement members.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who were lost, and we stand in unwavering solidarity with our law enforcement brethren during this difficult time.”