Trashed wings is a St. Louis famous food you might not know about

OAKVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis is famous for its toasted ravioli, its ooey-gooey butter cake, and now, a new contender: trashed wings. But what are trashed wings, and where were they invented? Trashed wings are bone-in chicken wings that are fried, sauced, and then fried again before being served.

Many locations around St. Louis have their own version of trashed wings, but one eatery, which is 35 years old, claims to be the original creator.

At Frankie G’s Grill and Bar in Oakville, they claim that they are the original inventors of ‘Trashed Wings.’ Billy Gianino, son of the owner, recalls when his father, Bill Gianino, started trashed wings in his restaurant, and the tradition has continued

“My family’s been in the restaurant business in Saint Louis for over 50 years with my family and probably 70 years with my grandfather,” Gianino said.

The Gianino Family of Restaurants owns eight establishments in total:

Billy G’s Kirkwood

Billy G’s Chesterfield

Frankie Gianino’s

Frankie G’s

Bill Gianino’s

Joey B’s Concord

Joey B’s Manchester

Joey B’s On the Hill

Gianino said that his father started making trashed wings in the late 1980s. He then brought them to Frankie G’s in Oakville. Gianino said that he would consider trashed wings to be a staple of St. Louis cuisine.

“They’re fried, sauced, and then fried again. But they’re double-fried, and they are delicious,” said Gianino. “When he first made them, he said that ‘they trashed his fryer oil faster.'”

Gianino explained that after you sauce the wings and then drop them again in the frying oil, the sauce would affect the fryer oil.

“Trash is my fryer oil. Trash wings,” said Gianino. “He was looking for a crispier wing.” His son explained why trashed wings even got started. But Gianino said that they never thought it would become a big hit, thus becoming a family tradition.

Public’s favorite places for trashed wings:

Other locations have now picked up on serving their own version of ‘trashed wings’. We asked our Facebook fans and our Instagram fans where they enjoy this St. Louis staple.

Jackie said, “Frankie G’s is the best.”

Brian said “Frailey’s, Frankie G’s, and Garvey’s, all three are fantastic.”

Heather said, “Frailey’s Southtown Grill has the absolute best wings! I love their trash and grilled wings.”

Most commenters did say that they like the diner that originally claims to be the creator of the trashed wings. But some other commenters had other opinions.

Marlene said, “Shirley’s is the best in St. Charles on North highway 94.”

Chad said, ‘Pepper’s has some good ones too.” And many others agreed with him.

Many also agreed with Kevin’s choice of Syberg’s. “Syberg’s and extra Syberg’s sauce on the side please,” said Kevin.

Many other locations were named on the list for the best place to get trashed wings, these are just some comments that were pulled from the Facebook and Instagram posts.

No matter where you get your trashed wings, from the original pace or from someone who added their twist, St. Louisans love these STL style wings.

