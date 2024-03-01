From trash to treasure: Local artist leads kids in transformative upcycling workshop

Armed only with glue guns, curiosity and refuse relics, critically acclaimed assemblage artist Josh Waddell of '3 Bulls Upcycling' led a group of students on a journey to turn trash into treasure.

On Saturday, 12 aspiring tinkerers learned the value of having different perspectives as they built robots out of discarded and salvaged materials during the Bartlesville Art Association free workshop for kids.

Assemblage artist Josh Waddell of '3 Bulls Upcycling' holds up one of his many creations as an example of turning trash into treasure during the BAA's free workshop for kids on Saturday.

"The goal was that the kids look at stuff differently, not necessarily just to make robots, but see value in that we would normally throw away," Waddell said. "They can see something that has value in the shape or color and create something that makes someone feel something or makes them happy or curious about what they made."

During the two-hour workshop, the students spent time designing, assembling and hot-gluing their creations into life using Waddell's secret stash of plastic tubes, knobs, vintage whatnots and many other assortments of "junk" he rescued from the trash.

Kruse Meade reaches for the perfect piece he needs to complete his robot.

While each kid was heavily focused on crafting their robot, Waddell moved around the room, helping kids cut plastic and reminding them if things broke — "That's totally fine."

"If something falls off or breaks, just remember the words of Bob Ross: it's a 'happy little accident,'" Waddell said.

Waddell effortlessly imparted tidbits of wisdom learned from his years as a professional artist, from practical tips on loading a glue gun to the theoretical of going with the flow and no wrong answers.

In that room for two hours, each student became pioneers of their masterpieces, free from mistakes and judgment.

They learned to become part of a community that supported and helped one another realize their goals. Most importantly, they learned to see the value in each other and that everyone has something unique to offer the world.

Casyn Schutz precisely trims the legs of Amalia Marshall's robot.

"If you look around the room, not one of your robots is the same robot," Waddell said. "Even though some of you used the same parts, you all saw them differently."

After each student's robot was complete, even with some adding that one last detail, Waddell took the time to talk to the class about each robot. Each student beamed while Waddell celebrated their accomplishments by pointing out their unique use of parts.

Waddell greeted each robot with the same excitement as the last, always finding something new to say.

"Oh wow, guys, look at this one. Isn't this great? Look how they did the eyes," Waddell said, picking up another robot with his never-fading smile.

After each turn in the spotlight and when the glue guns finally went cold, the class was over. Widdell left a final departing word of wisdom for his students.

Josh Waddell shows off 'Bartholomew the Butler Bot' to the class.

"Now that you see the world differently," said Waddell. "Remember to ask your parents' permission before you start taking things apart."

Waddell said that the workshop garnered such popularity it resulted in a waiting list, prompting plans for future events in collaboration with the BAA.

But don't worry. In June, Waddell has a class specifically designed for adults who are young at heart.

Students dig through the Josh Waddell's secret stash of plastic tubes, knobs and vintage whatnots for parts to build robots.

The students proudly display their uniquely made robots created out of a random assortment of discarded parts.

Twelve students spent two hours creating their very own robot made out of refuse relics during the BAA's workshop for kids taught by assemblage artist Josh Waddell.

