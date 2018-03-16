Trash plant fire in NY shuts down many Long Island train services

A fire breaks at a New York recycling plant next to the tracks of the Long Island Rail Road in New York City, New York, US., March 16, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. MTA LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD/via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A large fire at a New York recycling plant next to the tracks of the Long Island Rail Road shut down train service on four branches on Friday, officials said.

Services were halted until further notice in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Photos on the LIRR Twitter page showed the blaze sending large clouds of thick black smoke billowing across the tracks.

"While the fire department works on the scene we have to suspend service," MTA said on Twitter.

It was not clear what may have caused the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

Representatives from the New York City Fire Department and the MTA did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.





(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)