Trash collection in Vandalia to be adjusted for total solar eclipse

The City of Vandalia will be adjusting its trash collection services for the total solar eclipse next month.

The city is anticipating heavy traffic due to the eclipse, and in an attempt to complete trash collection routes before the heaviest traffic, Rumpke crews will be beginning their routes early.

>> RELATED: Local veterinarian explains how to keep your pet safe during the total solar eclipse

Crews will begin collecting trash at 2 a.m. on Monday, April 8, according to a Facebook post from the City of Vandalia.

Vandalia residents who have their trash collected on Monday should place their bins out for collection on Sunday evening.