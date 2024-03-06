Trash at the bus stop? GoDurham has new way for riders to report it and other problems

GoDurham bus riders and others have a new way to report problems at some of the city’s bus stops.

GoDurham has posted QR codes on buses and at its busiest stops that people can use to let it know about trash, graffiti, vandalism or simply that a garbage can needs emptying or a bush needs trimming.

The QR code connects people to GoDurham’s customer bus stop feedback page with a link to a form. A submitted form goes to the call center, which will dispatch a contractor to take care of the problem, said GoDurham spokeswoman Brenda Jones.

There are 946 bus stops in the GoDurham system, and the QR codes have been put up at 108 of them with shelters on the busiest routes. GoDurham wants to see how much the public uses the codes before rolling them out at additional stops, Jones said.

“We’re looking for our calls to go up,” she said. “That’s what our hope is, that it will just overflow us with calls that say we need these stops taken care of. This is the way we know which stops need to be maintained a lot better.”

People who can’t or don’t want to use the codes can still report problems by calling GoDurham at 919-485-7433 or reporting them in person at Durham Station. However they report a problem, people will need to use the bus stop number, which appears on the sign listing the routes that serve that location.

Jones said the city approached GoDurham about creating the QR code and chose the first 108 stops. Other transit agencies around the country are starting to use QR codes in the same way, including the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority, which operates buses, commuter and light-rail trains and other transit in the Philadelphia area.

Signs like these have gone up at 108 GoDurham bus stops and on buses.