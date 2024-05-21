Trapper Johns Canoe Livery closes after more than 50 years as owners look to sell

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio canoe livery has closed after more than half a century, as the longtime owners are looking to sell the business.

Trappers Johns at 7141 London-Groveport Road in Grove City announced earlier this month it is “currently undergoing a transition” and has shuttered. The livery, which sent central Ohioans canoeing and kayaking down Big Darby Creek, has been operated by the Kaufman family for more than 50 years.

Mediterranean grill to replace lobster restaurant at Budd Dairy Food Hall

“We are excited to share that Trapper Johns is now for sale,” owner Jason Kaufman said. “We look forward to passing the torch to new owners who will continue to uphold the same values that have made Trapper Johns a beloved part of the community.”

Trapper Johns announced earlier this month it is “currently undergoing a transition” and has shuttered. (Courtesy Photo/Trapper Johns Canoe Livery)

Trapper Johns announced earlier this month it is “currently undergoing a transition” and has shuttered. (Courtesy Photo/Trapper Johns Canoe Livery)

The announcement came just weeks ahead of the livery’s traditional start of the season on Memorial Day weekend, and running through Labor Day. The site’s Creekside Café, which served a selection of signature lattes and baked goods, is also closed while a sale is negotiated, the company’s website states.

New central Ohio state-of-the-art sports park to open this fall

Under a 1993 agreement, Trapper Johns was the only commercial livery allowed to operate on Big Darby Creek, which The Nature Conservancy boasts as “one of the most biologically diverse streams of its size in the Midwest.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.