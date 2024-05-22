Trapped woman rescued after car gets perched over creek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was miraculously saved after her car ended up perched over a creek on Tuesday.

EMS and fire crews in Washington D.C. responded to the entrapment at Broad Branch Road and Brandywine Street Northwest to find a woman stuck in the driver’s seat.

3 drown when friends attempt to save teen struggling in Florida river, deputies say

Officials said the woman was removed after her vehicle was stabilized.

Photos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department show the car perched over Broad Branch Stream.

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS via Storyful

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

DC Fire and EMS via Storyful

The victim was evaluated for injuries but appeared to be OK.

Officials did not disclose the events that led up to the woman’s vehicle ending up over the creek.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.