Some get trapped in Truckee as extreme weather hits the Sierra
Some people had to change their flights out of Sacramento after heavy snow and winds create dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra.
Some people had to change their flights out of Sacramento after heavy snow and winds create dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
If you're looking to use less fuel when driving, these are the most efficient electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion vehicles of 2024
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
The Lakers superstar said Saturday night that "everybody wanted to see me fail when I got to the league," but that simply isn't true.
Backed by 176,000 five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free.
Donald Trump has not been shy about discussing stocks since he left office in 2021, with his rhetoric changing dramatically depending on the market's ups and downs.
The price of bitcoin has surged to levels not seen since November 2021 as investors pour money into new bitcoin ETFs. Here’s what investors should know.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Aptera's long-delayed 3-wheeler gets closer to production thanks to successful crowdfunding campaign that saw 2,040 new reservation holders chip in $34M.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Fisker unloaded a cache of bad news during its Q4 earnings report.
'The grandkids love crushing cans!' wrote one of this No. 1 bestseller's 14,000+ fans. 'Strong and long-lasting.'
Win her over with these thoughtful picks from Sephora, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and Walmart.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to about 7,500 units of the 2023 and 2024 Bronco. These SUVs are fitted with hardtop windows that can fall off.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.