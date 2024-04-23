Trapped mountain lion cubs rescued just before Colorado dam releases torrent of water

Time was quickly running out for a pair of young mountain lion siblings trapped inside the dry spillway of a dam in southwest Colorado, photos and videos show.

An observant dam tender noticed the stranded yearling cubs just as he was about to release water from the Vallecito Reservoir down the spillway on Friday, April 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Photos show the cubs at the bottom of the empty spillway — with its high walls towering above them.

Who is ready for a wildlife rescue story? Been excited to share this one all weekend, and now seems like as good of a time as any to pounce onto your timeline.



Check out these two yearling mountian lions that couldn’t get out of the spillway Friday at Vallecito Reservoir… pic.twitter.com/KzFPD4GwdL — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) April 22, 2024

“A release of water likely would have drowned the two lions,” officials said. ”(Pine River Irrigation District) Superintendent Ken Beck and (dam tender Mike) Canterbury spotting them and holding off on the release gave them a second chance.”

The district opened the hydroelectric plant property and wildlife officials started the rescue.

District Wildlife Manager Ty Smith wanted to avoid darting the cubs if possible, officials said.

“He was provided a rope and dangled it in front of the kittens to see if by chance they’d grab onto it and he could lift it out,” officials said. “One of them did!”

Photos and videos show how the little mountain lion clung to the rope “all the way to the top of the spillway barrier,” then darted off into the woods to escape.

“Kitties like strings,” someone joked in the comments on the post.

But the remaining cub was less sure of the rescue method and wouldn’t hold onto the rope. Instead, it “ran down the spillway all the way to where the Los Pinos River continues below the dam,” officials said.

Photos show the cub’s mad dash up and down the spillway — and into a corner, where it seemed to look back defiantly at rescuers.

“Unwilling to swim to reach the bank, the young lion continued to pace around at the water’s edge and moved into a corner of the spillway,” officials said. “It settled in for a nervous bath while we pondered the next move to get the lion free. Hoping to avoid darting the animal, Smith climbed down the ladder into the spillway with the rope hoping to find a way to free the lion.”

They had a bit of a standoff until Smith was finally able to get the mountain lion interested in the rope. Other wildlife staffers were then able to move in with a catch pole and together lifted the lion up and over the concrete wall.

The mountain lion hid beneath a truck for a few minutes before taking off into the woods after its sibling, officials said.

Several commenters said they were impressed with the patience and creativity rescuers exhibited.

“They had to be terrified and you all did such a great job,” someone said.

“No one got hurt, rescue was safe and careful for all, thoughtful, humane, and best of all, truly effective,” another person said. “Thank you for the time, effort, creativity, patience, and for doing the right thing for everyone: big cats, people, and the community.”

