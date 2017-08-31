Trapped Mexican Bakery Staff Bake Hundreds Of Loaves For Harvey Flood Victims

Staff at a Mexican bakery chain in Houston, Texas, used their time wisely after flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey trapped them inside the business for two days.

While they were waiting for the eventual rescue that came Monday morning, four workers at El Bolillo Bakery’s South Wayside Drive branch decided to make as many loaves of bread as possible for their community.

As the flood waters rose in the streets outside, they took advantage of their continuing power supply and used more than 4,200 pounds of flour to create hundreds of loaves and sheets of pan dulce.

“By the time the owner managed to get to them, they had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods,” the store’s manager, Brian Alvarado, told The Independent.

HuffPost has reached out for more information on precisely how many loaves the staff created, but it’s clear from images the bakery shared on Facebook and Instagram that it was quite the haul.

A post shared by El Bolillo Bakery (@elbolillobakery) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Social media users were quick to praise the workers for their act of kindness:

