Transportation secretary visits Colorado sites where infrastructure dollars are allocated

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was back in the Centennial State Tuesday where he made several stops to highlight federal dollars being put to use for local projects.

Just two years ago, Buttigieg was along Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill, talking about the need for federal investment to improve infrastructure. He came back to see how a federal package is helping to keep life moving in Colorado.

“Two or three years ago, our focus was getting the bill passed. Now, we’re getting the money moving, we’re getting the dirt moving. And we’re starting to see the benefits,” Buttigieg said.

He was joined by Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew to tour projects underway that were funded in part by federal grant money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Floyd Hill is a critical project on highway 70 for people getting to the mountains, for interstate freight. We add another lane and we really couldn’t do it without the bipartisan infrastructure act. The Biden administration is investing about $100 million into this project. Alongside our state resources, it allows us to get it done,” Polis said.

Buttigieg stopped along the same highway where he called for more funding two years ago to highlight what transportation could look like in America when communities utilize federal funding.

“Colorado has had a number of projects really across the state whether it’s what’s happening here at I-70, improvements going on at the airport, more community-based work like we’re seeing in Denver and other cities. So many things that are all happening at once and there is more where this came from,” Buttigieg said.

The secretary got a glimpse of the future of Colorado’s solution to a long-lived transportation problem.

“We know how congested I-70 has been. There’s a longstanding need. It’s been part of Colorado’s vision under the governor’s leadership to get these projects done. But there’s been a funding piece that was just missing until President Biden’s infrastructure package went through. Now we are here to see those dollars in action,” Buttigieg said.

Polis said workers have been working around the clock to get these projects up and running, stopping for only four snow days this season. They are excited about eventually getting some bridge construction underway to further reduce the congestion that Coloradans are all too familiar with along I-70.

