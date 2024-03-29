Transportation plan proposal could spread cost to Nashville's tourists
Part of Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transit plan, which he hopes will be up for a vote in November, includes revamping up to 600 traffic lights in Nashville.
Ford issued a recall that applies to about 2,000 units of the Transit Trail. The vans included in the campaign are fitted with front tires that can rub.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
The box office hit film 'Renaissance' wasn't Beyoncé's first on-screen rodeo.
An X user went viral after showing just how much apple juice is included in popular drinks.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
An oddball new app called Palmsy lets you post to a social media network full of adoring followers who only exist in your imagination.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
More than 45,000 shoppers give this duo a perfect 5-star rating.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
Instagram is developing a “Blend” feature that creates a private feed of Reels recommended for you and a friend. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who regularly discovers social media features in development ahead of their official launch. According to a screenshot posted on X by Paluzzi, a Blend would include “Reels recommendations based on Reels you’ve shared with each other and your Reels interests.”
Volkswagen built the first example of the original Golf on March 29, 1974, and the company has made about 37 million units of the Golf since.