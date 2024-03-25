Transportation plan up for community input

TechCrunch

Sameer Brij Verma, a high-profile investor at the venture firm Nexus, will be leaving the fund later this year, he confirmed to TechCrunch, in a move that has sent shock waves through the Indian VC industry. Verma plans to launch his own venture firm in India, with the inaugural fund expected to have a corpus of at least $150 million, a source familiar with the matter said. The move comes as a surprise to the industry, as Verma has been the most prominent face for Nexus Venture Partners, one of the country's leading venture firms, and also its most active dealmaker, his peers in the industry said.