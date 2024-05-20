Transportation committee seeks public comment on participation plan

May 20—OTTAWA — The West Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization is seeking public comment on its draft Public Participation Plan that will enable the newly formed organization to create a process for effectively communicating with the public regarding future project proposals.

WORPO is a rural transportation planning organization and encompasses six counties surrounding Allen County: Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Van Wert counties, as well as Wyandot County. The organization was established Dec. 10, 2023, and is a committee of the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission.

The draft plan is available on the WORPO page on the Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission's website, lacrpc.com, or on the county engineer's website for each of the seven counties in WORPO. To access the plan directly, go to bit.ly/3K9DsJz. Public comment will be accepted until July 8. For more information, contact RPTO Manager Colleen Barry at 419-228-1836, ext. 4707 or email cbarry@lacrpc.com.