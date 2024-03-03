Transparent energy planning already occurs — the Iowa way

Here in Iowa, we are fortunate to have affordable, reliable and increasingly cleaner energy to serve the needs of businesses and homes. While that may sound obvious, it isn’t such a given in other parts of the country where rolling blackouts and reliance on energy generated elsewhere is the norm.

Why is Iowa different? Because the energy industry here is focused on serving its customers. In order to live up to the promises we make to customers — to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to them when and where they need it — we have made the investments necessary to create a stable and robust energy grid.

That doesn’t just happen. Instead, it takes years of preparation, extensive planning and requires getting regular input from stakeholders. In addition, it includes consistent oversight from our independent regulators, individuals appointed by the governor, who are tasked with reviewing utility company’s generation proposals in order to maintain a transparent process aimed at protecting customers and keeping utility rates affordable for all Iowans. Effectively, a voluntary and informational integrated resource planning process.

Special interest groups claim that transparent planning doesn’t occur — and won’t without a legislatively mandated and contested tool, called Integrated Resource Plans. An IRP by definition is a plan that considers customers’ energy needs for 10 to 20 years into the future and what generation resources are necessary to serve that need.

In Iowa, our energy companies use Advanced Ratemaking Principles (ARP) proceedings and other filings with the Iowa Utilities Board for long-term planning. Through ARPs, the Utilities Board and stakeholders, including an independent utility customer watchdog organization, review the need for and reasonableness of generation assets before they are built — no state using IRPs has that unique regulatory mechanism. This unique tool was put in place by the Iowa Legislature in 2001 to ensure that Iowa’s energy companies could take an all-of-the-above approach to generation — to both reliably and affordably serve customers and to make sure Iowa was poised to take advantage of advancements in generation technology.

In states that have adopted a lengthy and contentious mandatory or contested IRP process, an all-of-the-above energy approach is often not the outcome, and the bureaucracy that it imposes has delayed necessary resources from actually getting built. In fact, in some states, special interest groups have used IRPs to force utility companies to close coal and natural gas generation plants — facilities that provide quality local jobs, tax revenue and critical reliability services.

In some cases, the mandated and contested IRP process has opened floodgates for litigation that delayed or killed valuable generation projects for customers. For example, in Minnesota, the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bipartisan bill to allow a utility to build a natural gas-fired generating plant that the utility needed to maintain reliable service during times when renewable energy may fall short. But, thanks to its IRP, special interests used the courts to intervene. The litigation stalled and then killed the plan. As a result, there is one less tool in the toolbox when the utility — and customers — may need it the most.

The unintended outcome of losing a planned reliable generating source in Minnesota alarmed South Dakota utility regulators, who then wrote a letter to the Minnesota utility requesting they reconsider their plan to close two coal generating facilities. The reason: major concerns that closure without the new natural gas facility could intensify and threaten reliable service to customers in their state.

When it comes to rates, states with mandatory or contested IRPs do not automatically have lower rates. States that have an IRP process — like Michigan and Minnesota — pay higher average rates. In contrast, in Iowa, our current ratemaking practices and resource planning have resulted in lower energy costs for the state’s customers relative to peer states. In fact, Iowa rates rank second lowest among Midwestern states.

In addition, contested case IRPs have the potential to harm the state’s economic development efforts. They can become inflexible and prevent energy companies from being nimble enough to respond to customer needs, which is bad for business and bad for economic development.

Iowa utilities are in favor of transparent long-term generation planning — it is an important part of how we meet our responsibility to customers to deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy. But, we don’t need a contentious, contested IRP to ensure that thoughtful and comprehensive planning occurs. Rest assured, it’s already happening — thanks to the Iowa Utilities Board and processes the Legislature has already put in place. And, your Iowa utilities are continually following the process as they plan for the next hour, the next year and the next several decades.

Chaz Allen is executive director of the Iowa Utility Association.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Transparent energy planning already occurs, the Iowa way