Transit, food deserts, housing key topics of Muleskinners Wards 2, 6 forum

Columbia City Council candidates are continuing efforts at voter engagement with forums. This time, the Boone County Muleskinners hosted Ward 2 candidates Robert Schreibers III and Lisa Meyer and Ward 6 incumbent Betsy Peters, who is running unopposed.

The Muleskinners on March 22 will host Ward 2 registered write-in candidate Lucio Bitoy IV and Ward 1 council member Nick Knoth who is facing a recall effort.

Candidates Friday shared their priorities in answering questions from those who attended the meeting in person and those with questions online.

Schreibers is a maintenance professional at the University of Missouri with previous experience in building energy efficient housing. His aims, if elected, include public transit access improvements, such as through seeking an increase in bus routes; he is supportive of programs that get Columbia's unhoused into more stable housing, whether transitional or permanent; would like to see an expansion of solar access in the city, which while the city likely would not hit a 100% renewable sources by 2030 goal, he aspires for 80%; wants to address food and pharmacy desert issues in the ward; and says he would hold office hours in which to build ward resident engagement. Schreibers has support from the Daniel Boone Regional Library employee union and Columbia Fire Department employee union.

Meyer is a real estate agent who celebrates her ability to connect individuals and families including international and refugee families with housing. She noted if she ever has a financial interest in a housing issue that ever comes before council that she would recuse herself from voting. Her background also includes a focus on wanting to bring more affordable housing to Ward 2, including if that means simplifying R-1 zoning rules. She expressed she also has noted the food desert issue through her campaign website. She also aims to increase community engagement through events in northern and southern parts of the ward, with both day time and evening hours to bring in older ward residents or those who may need more flexibility in when they can meet with their local representation. Meyer also expressed a focus on public safety, referencing parks and Columbia mall safety. She has the support of the Columbia Police Officers Association.

Peters is seeking a fourth term on the council. Her focus is on affordable housing and infrastructure, she said. This could include a review of the city's unified development code for changes or other updates to bring more mixed zoning. She doesn't see the city reaching 100% renewable energy sources by 2030, but is appreciative of groups who continue to push for it because it keeps that conversation active among the council, city staff and other nonelected city commissions.

All candidates expressed that addressing gun violence in the city is more something that needs to be addressed at the state or national level, with Meyer noting more neighborhood engagement and interactions among residents could help with reduction of community violence.

