Transit district plans study on autonomous vehicle technology in Northern New Mexico

Mar. 18—The North Central Regional Transit District, which operates the Blue Bus service throughout Northern New Mexico, announced Monday it has teamed up with the Washington, D.C.-based Community Transportation Association of America to study the feasibility, benefits and risks of autonomous vehicle technology in public transportation systems to address driver shortages.

The Santa Fe Trails bus system and Atomic City Transit in Los Alamos also will take part in the study.

"The significant step marks the first such study of its kind in New Mexico to explore innovative AV solutions for public transportation in New Mexico," the transit district said in a news release.

The district's board approved a resolution in March to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Community Transportation Association to "research and better understand the benefits, implications, risks and strategies involved in utilizing AV technology to address public transportation challenges," the news release says.

"As the national bus operator shortages persist, the agencies seek to explore pilot service options to ensure communities do not suffer from a lack of mobility options," it adds.

The project is expected to be finished by June 2025, though there is a possibility of an extension, according to the release.