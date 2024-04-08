Transient man accused of slitting friend's throat open found incompetent to stand trial

Four months after counsel for a transient man facing charges after authorities said he slit his friend's throat in Ave Maria questioned the man's competency to stand trial, the judge presiding over the case ruled in their favor.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Monday found Paul Arnold, 30, incompetent to stand trial.

Arnold is charged with one count of aggravated battery, to which he pleaded not guilty in October.

According to a motion filed in December by public defender Kathleen Smith, Arnold can't appreciate the charges or allegations against him and can't appreciate the range and nature of the possible penalties.

The motion further claimed Arnold can't understand the adversarial nature of the legal process; can't manifest appropriate courtroom behavior; and can't testify relevantly.

Guilty in dog's death: Man convicted of DUI crash that seriously injured his neighbor, killed dog

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 20, authorities met with the victim at NCH. At the time, deputies said, the victim didn't wish to pursue charges.

Two days later, the victim, whose identity is redacted in the report, told deputies he and Arnold have known each other for years and were "hanging out" when the stabbing happened.

The victim said they drove to Ave Maria, where Arnold cut his throat with a knife. He added the attack was unprovoked and he now wished to pursue charges.

The victim added that the laceration, which appeared to be between 2 and 3 inches long, required stitches.

Records indicate Arnold remains in custody on a $150,000 bond. He's next due in court Oct. 7 for a competency status hearing.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Ave Maria stabbing: Man who slit friend's throat found incompetent