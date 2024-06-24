Transgender woman incarcerated in Tucson wins judgment against federal prison

A transgender woman won a judgment against the federal government for failing to protect her from an attack while she was incarcerated in a men's unit at the Bureau of Prisons facility in Tucson.

Grace Pinson, a transgender woman who was formerly housed in a men's unit at the penitentiary in Tucson, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the U.S. government, alleging it did not protect her from harassment and assault.

In her complaint, Pinson said she struggled with mental health and claimed officers at the prison had encouraged her to commit suicide.

Pinson claimed her cellmate threatened to rape her July 12, 2019, but officers did not separate them. Later that evening, according to court documents, the cellmate attacked Pinson and attempted to rape her.

Pinson testified her cellmate tried to pull down her pants and threatened to sexually assault her, then beat her with closed fists for nearly 10 minutes while she lay in a fetal position and screamed for help. She said despite other inmates kicking their doors to alert staff, no one came to help.

Court documents state Pinson sustained "multiple facial traumas, that her right eye was nearly swollen shut, and that her nose had a visible deformity and tenderness to palpation." She was later diagnosed at a hospital with nasal bone fractures, bruising and swelling, court records state.

Pinson claimed that the cell lacked a functioning duress alarm, which incarcerated people can use to try to get the attention of security officers.

During a four-day trial, during which Pinson represented herself, the defendants produced an order describing how prison officers are supposed to respond in an emergency if an inmate presses the duress alarm.

Pinson argued that by having an order requiring prison staff to respond to alarms, the prison had a duty to ensure all cells had a functioning alarm.

"By specifying that all ... cells have a functioning duress alarm and by requiring staff to immediately respond to an activated duress alarm, the ... order presupposes a duty to ensure that each cell's duress alarm is functioning," U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez wrote, siding with Pinson.

Marquez also found that the prison's staff did not treat the cell as a crime scene and failed to refer an investigation of the incident to the Bureau of Prisons.

Marquez found that it was likely the sound of inmates kicking their doors that ultimately alerted staff.

"An inmate who needs the voluntary cooperation of multiple other inmates in order to summon emergency assistance has not been provided with a reliable means of notifying staff of an emergency," Marquez wrote. "Duress alarms are the only reliable means that ... inmates have of notifying staff of emergencies occurring within their cells, and (Pinson's) cell lacked a functioning alarm."

Marquez found that prison officials did not know of the threats to Pinson in advance but did fail her by putting her in a cell lacking a functioning duress alarm. The lack of the alarm caused Pinson to continue to be beaten, the judge found.

Marquez awarded Pinson $10,000 "for her physical injuries, her pain and suffering, and her emotional distress arising from her physical injuries."

